Hurricane Michael insured losses top $5.26 billion

Josh and Nancy Buzzett talk Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, outside the family’s home in Port St. Joe, Fla., a day after it was gutted by a storm surge from Hurricane Michael. The powerful storm wrecked several homes overlooking the Gulf of Mexico…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - More than 142,000 insurance claims have been filed from Hurricane Michael, with estimated insured losses topping $5.26 billion, according to information posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website.

The number of claims and estimated losses have steadily climbed since the Category 4 hurricane slammed into Northwest Florida on Oct. 10.

The latest figures, reflecting claims as of Friday, showed total estimated insured losses of $5,266,239,147.

An overall total of 142,057 claims had been filed, with 85,508 claims in Bay County. The next-highest number of claims, 13,805, was in Jackson County, followed by Leon County with 9,668 claims; Gulf County with 8,064 claims; Gadsden County with 5,917 claims; Calhoun County with 4,016 claims; and Franklin County with 2,205 claims.

Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach in southeastern Bay County and caused widespread damage in Northwest Florida before moving into Georgia.

News Service of Florida