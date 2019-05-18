Jacksonville Dillard's confident it helped set a Guinness World Record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville may have just helped break a Guinness World Record!

Dillard's at the St. Johns Town Center may have helped earn the title of "the most people applying sunscreen at the same time."

The community gathered around 10 a.m. on Saturday to apply sunscreen for two minutes to break the record.

More than 300 people came out to participate, an employee told News4Jax. Multiple Dillard's locations around Florida participated in the event, altogether helping break the current record.

The event was in honor of skin cancer awareness month.

"Since May is "Skin Cancer Awareness Month," the team of Dillard's takes pride in bringing awareness to everyone with our favorite vendors in skin care & sunscreen products!" the Facebook event page said.

The event has to be verified before it can be considered a record-breaking event.

