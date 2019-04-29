Lottery winner suing son can't travel due to her poor health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The winner of one of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history has asked a judge if she can stay in Pennsylvania, while she sues her son in Jacksonville.

Gloria MacKenzie is 90-years-old, and according to her attorney, Greg Anderson, she can't travel due to her poor health. In a note from MacKenzie’s doctor, it says she suffers from hypertension and diabetes. The note adds: “She is 90 years of age and over the past three years has demonstrated progressive ambulatory dysfunction. As a result of her gait dysfunction, she has experience falling episodes. One such episode was complicated by a vertebral fracture requiring surgical repair.”

Typically, plaintiffs are required to give their deposition in the court where they've filed their lawsuit. However, Anderson said exceptions have been made in the past.

MacKenzie said she lost more than $10 million because of how her son, Scott MacKenzie, and his investment manager handled her money.

She accepted her $590 million Powerball jackpot in May 2013. At the time, it was the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. She took the jackpot as a lump sum of $370.9 million and split it with her son. Scott then hired an investment manager to handle their money and bought a 6,300 square-foot home in the Glen Kernan Country Club in Jacksonville. Gloria moved in with him until Scott kicked his mother out, according to Anderson.

Anderson adds that Scott was supposed to take care of his mother with winnings they split. But questions began to emerge.

"The other children and grandchildren started asking questions because here is Gloria who had enough money to buy every assistant living center in Jacksonville if she wanted to, and yet she was looking for a relative to live with to take care of her," Anderson said.

She later moved to Pennsylvania, where she's currently living with another family member.

MacKenzie’s attorney is requesting that she give her deposition via teleconference. He adds that MacKenzie has to take breaks every 20-30 minutes and in the past, has had to keep her legs elevated.

While a judge considers this, MacKenzie’s son, Scott, is still hoping the judge will toss the case. His attorney released this statement:

“Mr. MacKenzie is deeply disappointed with his family members’ decisions and their motivations in bringing this lawsuit, but is equally confident that the truth will ultimately prevail. Although he strongly disagrees with the allegations that have been made, he will respect his family’s privacy by reserving any further comments until the case has been concluded."

A hearing has been set for next Tuesday. MacKenzie is requesting a jury trial.

