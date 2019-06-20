Monster gator trapped after wandering onto I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A massive alligator weighing in at a whopping 463-pound was trapped after wandering onto Interstate 10 earlier this month.

The 12-foot beast was hit by a semi truck on June 3 and survived, apparently only making it mad.

It was removed from I-10 near the Monroe Street exit, causing temporary closures, the Miami Herald reports.

Vaughan's Gators was able to trap the giant reptile and take a picture with it.

“He wasn’t happy we were trying to remove him,” Vaughan told the Miami Herald.

Vaughan later said the injuries from being hit by the semi turned out to be more severe than initially thought and they had to euthanize the gator a few days later.

