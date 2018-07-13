2 bitten by sharks on Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A man and a teenager were hospitalized with shark bites Friday afternoon, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department.

A 30-year-old man told paramedics he was surfing about 3:30 p.m. near Seaside Park on South Fletcher Avenue. He kicked what he thought was a 3- to 4-foot-long nurse shark to make it go away when he was bitten. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

Within minutes of the first call, the rescue got a call that a 17-year-old was bitten on the foot while wading in shallow water near the Surf Restaurant, just over 1 mile south of the first incident. The teen was taken to UF Health in Jacksonville.

A fire department spokesman said both have puncture wounds to their feet that may require stitches. The injuries were described as being non-life-threatening, and both were reportedly in stable condition at last check.

It’s unknown if they were bitten by the same shark.

Fernandina Beach Fire Department ordered people out of the water closed due to potential dangerous marine life. Double-red flags were posted and would remain up through at least Saturday morning.

The fire department's Division of Ocean Rescue and Nassau County deputies were patrolling the beaches.

