4 arrested after drugs discovered in Yulee home where child lived

From left to right: Nassau County Sheriff's Office booking photos of Jessica Dunman, Grady Glover, Ricky Labigang and Robert Steffens

YULEE, Fla. - Four people were arrested after Nassau County deputies said they discovered drugs in a Yulee home where a child had been living.

On Tuesday, members of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team served a search warrant at a home on Stephens Road, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper.

The sheriff said cocaine, marijuana and crystal methamphetamine, in addition to needles and straw that were utilized for the meth, were discovered during the search of the house.

Leeper said the people inside admitted to selling drugs. He also said they were stealing utilities, as they were hooked up the house illegally, along with multiple sheds and campers in the backyard that had electricity running to them illegally.

The sheriff added there was a child living in the home, and the child was turned over to the Department of Children and Families and then to other family members.

The Sheriff's Office said the four people were arrested on the following charges:

Robert Adolf Steffens, 44, of Yulee, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Jessica Lynn Dunman, 40, of Yulee, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, place where control substances are kept/sold/used declared a public nuisance.

Grady Eugene Glover, 37, of Yulee, is charged with child neglect, tampering with utilities, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, place where control substances are kept/sold/used declared a public nuisance.

Ricky Anthony Labigang, 59, of Yulee, is charged with possession of cocaine and four counts of sale of a controlled substance.

