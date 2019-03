NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Nassau-Amelia Utilities has issued a boil-water advisory for all of Captains Way at Summer Beach, near Amelia Island Parkway, Nassau County Emergency Management announced Wednesday afternoon.

The advisory is in effect until further notice after a loss of pressure due to repairs to a broken line, officials said.

Those who live on Captains Way are advised to boil their water until the advisory is lifted.

