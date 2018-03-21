Sheriff: Deputies shoot, kill armed man during Fernandina Beach standoff

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Nassau County deputies shot and killed a 25-year-old man early Wednesday morning after he opened fire on them during a standoff, according to Sherif Bill Leeper.

No deputies were injured during the incident, Leeper said.

Deputies said they were called to the Amelia Island Surf and Racquet Club Condominiums on Amelia Island Parkway in Fernandina Beach just before midnight after a man said three men armed with guns were in his sixth-floor unit.

A Nassau County sergeant who arrived at the scene with four deputies talked to the man on his cellphone, trying to get him to come out of the condo, Leeper said.

The man, whose name was not released, said he had a loaded .45-caliber handgun and refused to come out, barricading himself in a bathroom, Leeper said.

After an hour of trying to talk the man out of the condo, deputies called for Special Response Team members trained to handle standoffs, Leeper said.

The deputies said that before the SRT members showed up, they heard several gunshots inside the condo. Deputies and SRT members then tried unsuccessfully to contact the man again and decided to break in the door to force him out with gas, Leeper said.

Deputies said that when they approached, the man suddenly appeared in the doorway with a handgun, and they told him to drop the weapon. Leeper said the man refused and moved back inside the condo, then reappeared and said, "Tell my daddy I love him, and make sure you shoot me in the head."

Deputies said the man then fired at them, and three members of the SRT team armed with rifles shot him several times.

He died at the scene.

Neighbors said they weren't concerned, despite the violent encounter.

"I view it as an isolated incident," said Robert Long, whose lived in the area for 24 years. "It's very unusual for this area."

Leeper said the incident ended about 3½ hours after deputies first arrived at the condo.

"We are not sure at this time what his problem was, but he had been arrested on drug charges in Connecticut in the past," Leeper said.

He said deputies were called to the condo Feb. 27 for a domestic dispute because the man was arguing with a female friend. He wanted the woman and her child to leave his condo, which they eventually did, Leeper said. It's unclear if that incident had any connection to the overnight standoff.

Leeper said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and will notify the man's relatives of his death. The FDLE report will be reviewed by the State Attorney's Office once the investigation is complete, he said.

The three SRT team members who shot the suspect – Sgt. Brian Blackwell, Deputy Dallas Palecek and Deputy Scott Kelly -- will be on administrative leave until they are cleared to come back to work.

Blackwell has been with the sheriff's office over eight years, Palecek more than nine years and Kelly over 10 years.

