Deputies work to identify woman found dead in ditch

CALLAHAN, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a woman whose body was found Thursday in a ditch near Old Dixie Highway and Bethel Church Road in Callahan, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was described as white, possibly between 20 and 45 years old, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing between 130 and 165 pounds, with medium-length dark blond to light brown hair. She was reportedly wearing an extra-large T-shirt, multicolored leggings, jewelry and no shoes.

Deputies released a photo of the jewelry she was wearing, and photos of tattoos on her body -- the word "Kenneth" her left wrist and a tribal chain with a single feather on the outside of her right ankle.

Investigators said she also had a tattoo of a Florida Gator logo on the top of her left foot, a large butterfly-shaped tattoo on her lower back and a floral tattoo between her shoulder blades.

As of Friday, deputies said that they've been unable to identify the woman.

Anyone who recognizes her or who has information about the case is asked to Sheriff's Office detectives at 904-548-4003.

