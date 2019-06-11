Jacksonville firefighter accused of exposing himself to child

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A Jacksonville firefighter was arrested last month, accused of exposing his sexual organs to a teenage girl at a park in March, according to a report from the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

Patrick Brandon Conn, an employee of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for 11 years, turned himself in May 30 at Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the victim, Conn got out of a white pickup truck parked in front of a public restroom at Seaside Park on March 11. She explained Conn did not have any clothes on and showed his “front” to her.

The girl ran back to her mother telling her what happened, who then approached Conn, who denied exposing himself and said he was only changing. Conn left the area when she told him she was calling the police.

According to the arrest report, Conn, 33, has a past history including voyeurism and a sexual offense. News4Jax also found he was convicted on DUI charge in 2007.

The city announced Tuesday that Conn has been suspended.

"As soon as we were notified of Mr. Conn’s arrest, he was immediately removed from contact with the public and placed on administrative duties," said Nikki Kimbleton, city of Jacksonville's director of public affairs. "It took several days to confirm the severity of the charges against him as a result of legal protections to the accused. As soon as that information was confirmed, he was immediately suspended without pay pending adjudication."

