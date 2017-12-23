2 women killed, man critically injured in Callahan crash, troopers say

CALLAHAN, Fla. - Two women were killed and a man was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Callahan, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 1 at Ratliff Road.

Troopers said a Nissan Versa was traveling north on U.S. 1 when the driver attempted to turn left onto Ratliff Road and the Nissan was struck by an oncoming Chrysler PT Cruiser.

The driver of the Nissan, a 51-year-old Susan Lesley Bradford, was taken to UF Health in Jacksonville, where she died, troopers said.

Both people in the Chrysler were also taken to the hospital. Troopers said the passenger, a 76-year-old Carolyn Hall, died at 9:30 p.m.

According to the Highway Patrol report, who was driving the driver of the Chrysler, 75-year-old Johnnie Hall, was in critical condition at last check.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.