FHP: Motorcyclist dies after hitting mailbox, thrown from bike in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. - A 34-year-old Jacksonville man died in a motorcycle accident early Monday morning in Yulee, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded about 12:40 a.m. to the single-vehicle accident on Blackmon Road at Dick King Road in Nassau County.

According to the Highway Patrol, Daniel Walton, 34, was driving his motorcycle south on Blackmon Road when he drove off the the roadway and hit a mailbox.

Walton was thrown from his bike and died at the scene, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

