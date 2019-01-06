Nassau County Humane Society heading to Georgia to assist in dog rescue

German shepherd -- Like the English bulldog, German shepherds often face a variety of health maladies in their lifetimes, including cancer, gastrointestinal disorders and hip and elbow dysplasia, according to iheartdogs.com. Puppies are also…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Nassau County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page that it is heading to rural Georgia to assist in a rescue of purebred German shepherds.

The Humane Society says it is a breeding and hoarding situation and most of the dogs have never been on a leash or in a home. Veterinary care will be needed before the dogs become available for adoption.

The Humane Society says it will need donations to assist in the care of the animals.

