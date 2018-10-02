Nassau County deputies: Man considered 'armed, dangerous' sought

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who they said may be armed and dangerous.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant was issued Tuesday for Butch Jeremy Hutcheson on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies said Hutcheson, who frequents Jacksonville, may be in the Bryceville area.

Hutcheson is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and tattoos (pictured below).

Anyone with any information about Hutcheson or his whereabouts is asked to call 866-845-8477.

