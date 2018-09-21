School volunteer accused of trading nude photos with teen

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a Callahan Middle School volunteer accused of trading nude photos and videos with a 14-year-old boy, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Ligia Roth, 39, was booked Wednesday into the Nassau County jail on child pornography charges, jail records show.

Detectives said Roth was a volunteer at the school, where she befriended the teen who they said she later had an inappropriate relationship with.

Investigators said Roth and the boy communicated with each other on Instagram, and the two shared nude images and sexually explicit videos with each other.

According to her arrest report, detectives received enough evidence to charge Roth after listening in on a phone conversation between her and her estranged husband.

The report states Roth told her estranged husband that she and the boy had exchanged explicit photos and videos.

A close friend of Roth, who asked not be identified, said Roth told her that she was not getting any attention from her estranged husband and liked the attention she was getting, but admitted that she made a big mistake.

“She made a huge, horrible mistake," the friend said. “She let her guard down, and she says, 'The devil came.'"

According to the friend, Roth ended the online relationship before authorities learned of the allegations.

As of Thursday evening, according to online records, Roth remained in jail on $100,000 bond.

