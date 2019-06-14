New Florida law could lower chance you're buying stolen boat

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a law that is being called the "Carfax for boats."

The Uniform Certificate of Title for Vessels Act is designed to help prevent boaters from buying a stolen or damaged vessel.

The law will provide title protection, meaning it will help the buyer and seller to protect the deal. Just like Carfax, under the new law, if a boat has been in an accident, it has to be reported so boaters can see that history.

Florida has the highest number of boat thefts in the country, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The latest numbers through April 2019 show there were 1,114 watercraft thefts with only a 35% recovery rate.

California is No. 2 on the list with 483 thefts.

Florida cities leading the list on the highest watercraft thefts were Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa. Jacksonville is also in the top 10, with 28 thefts in 2018, according to the NICB.

The law will go into effect in 2023.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.