Possible security breach causes delays at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Passengers on shuttles to gates at a Florida airport had to be brought back for a second screening, bringing security checkpoints to a temporary standstill.

A spokeswoman for Orlando International Airport told Orlando television station WKMG on Saturday that the passengers were returned in "an abundance of caution" after some passengers may have gotten through the checkpoints without being screened property.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted that the incident was triggered by a person jumping from the hotel located inside the airport into the atrium where passengers wait to get through security. No other details were provided.

The affected shuttles lead to half the gates at the airport.

The spokeswoman says the rest of the airport was operating normally.

