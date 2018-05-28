Police: Florida woman shoots intruder who broke into apartment

A west central Florida woman shot her ex-boyfriend twice Monday morning after he crept into her Tampa-area apartment through a broken window, authorities said.

An officer answering a disturbance call at a home on Kansas Avenue about 5:15 a.m. was trying to find the victim's apartment when he heard gunfire ring out, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

It was then that the officer saw Ronald Williams limping into the street with a gunshot wound to the leg, the agency stated in a Facebook post. Williams was taken to a staging area nearby for treatment.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the victim emerged from her apartment. She told investigators Williams, her ex-boyfriend, had just broken into her apartment by climbing through a shattered window.

The 32-year-old victim told police she grabbed a handgun to defend herself and opened fire, striking Williams once in the buttocks and once in the leg. She said he then fled the apartment.

Police said Williams, 26, faces charges of felony burglary to an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor battery. At last check Monday, he was receiving treatment at a hospital.

