Deputies looking for black Chrysler 300 after man's death

INTERLACHEN, Fla. - Deputies are looking for a black Chrysler 300 with oversized rims after a man's death, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The investigation into a man's death that involved the Chrysler closed State Road 20 near Lady's Slipper Lake Road in Interlachen about 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said there was not a crash, but they believe the death happened during a possible drug deal that did not go as planned.

Deputies said they believe the man who died may have grabbed onto the car and then fell off while hanging onto it.

Deputies said the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

