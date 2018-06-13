FHP: Woman killed after crashing into ditch in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A woman dead Tuesday night after a crash in Putnam County, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on State Road 19 and Carravelle Farms Road.

She was driving a Dodge Ram and when her pick-up truck went into a ditch.

She died at the scene, said FHP who are working to identify to the woman.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. This article will be updated once FHP releases a crash report.

