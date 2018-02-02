Deputies arrest man accused of sexually molesting child

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of sexually molesting a 5-year-old child has been arrested, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Mcilvaine, 78, was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant. Deputies said the warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation by a sex crimes investigator with the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation was in response to allegations that Mcilvaine sexually molested a 5-year-old victim, deputies said. The Sheriff's Office first became aware of the allegations in September and the investigation began.

Deputies said the Florida Department of Children and Families has been involved since the early stages of the initial investigation.

The detective forwarded charges to the state attorney's office after completing the investigation, and a warrant was obtained, deputies said.

Mcilvaine was booked on one felony count of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim younger than 12 years of age, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is being held without the benefit of a bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.