Palatka man sentenced for child molestation

PALATKA, Fla. - A Palatka man was sentenced to 51 years in prison for child molestation.

The case against William Ray Swinehart started in 2018. He was found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12.

The Palatka Sheriff's Office arrested Swinehart at his house in 2018 after getting information about the abuse.

"Swinehart is more than likely going to spend his final days in prison. We will not tolerate those who abuse our children," said Sheriff Gator DeLoach.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.