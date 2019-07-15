Police: Parents found with meth after leaving 5 children alone in motel

PALATKA, Fla. - Two people presumed to be husband and wife were arrested after five children were left alone in a motel while the two adults were found with meth at a nearby park, the Palatka Police Department said.

Christopher Scranton, 34, and Shannon Scranton, 32, are each charged with five counts of child neglect, one count of possession of methamphetamine without a prescription and one count of possession of drug equipment.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a patrol officer spotted a black Chevrolet TrailBlazer that was double-parked in the parking lot of the Riverfront Park off U.S. Highway 17. Police said the Scrantons were in the SUV.

While one officer was checking their identifications, another officer said he noticed a clear plastic bag with a crystallized substance under Shannon Scranton’s leg. The Scrantons were then ordered out of the SUV and that's when an officer searched Christopher Scranton took him into custody for having "contraband," the report said.

According to the officers, the bag that was under Shannon Scranton’s leg weighed 3.3 grams and contained methamphetamine. When the SUV was searched, officers said they found several drug paraphernalia items, including glass pipes, spoons, torches and plastic baggies.

During the course of their investigation, according to the report, officers also arrested the couple on child neglect charges after the couple left five children alone in a room at the Regency motel while they were allegedly abusing meth at the park. The arresting officers noted in the report that although the motel was nearby, the couple’s SUV was faced away from the motel, "giving the parents no view of their children's room." The motel is 0.1 miles away from where the SUV was found.

Both Scrantons were booked into the Putnam County jail just after 1 a.m. Monday on $15,000 bond each, according to online jail records.

A spokesperson for the Police Department was not able to provide News4Jax with an age range of the children, citing Marsy’s Law. It’s unclear if the children were taken into protective custody by the Department of Children and Families or released to a relative.

