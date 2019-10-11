Troopers: Man killed, woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A Putnam County man was killed and a Clay County woman was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash Thursday afternoon just northeast of Palatka, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. on State Road 100 near County Road 309D/Bardin Road.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling west in the eastbound lane of S.R. 100 and a Kia Optima was traveling east on S.R. 100. Troopers said the driver of the Kia veered off the road to try to avoid the Jeep, but the front of the Jeep struck the side of the Kia.

Troopers said the Jeep overturned and the driver, a 42-year-old East Palatka man, was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene. Troopers have not yet released the man's name, as they were working to notify his family.

According to the Highway Patrol report, he was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said the driver of the Kia, a 51-year-old Orange Park woman, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

