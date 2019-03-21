Seymour to continue as UCF interim president

With the University of Central Florida planning to name a new president in 2020, trustees voted Thursday to keep Thad Seymour Jr. in the role of interim president.

Seymour, who most recently served as the university’s vice president for partnerships and chief innovation officer, was tapped last month to serve as a short-term interim president. That came after President Dale Whittaker resigned amid a financial scandal stemming from the misuse of money for a campus building project.

With the trustees’ decision Thursday, Seymour would continue as interim president during a months-long process to choose a replacement for Whittaker.

The decision to keep Seymour in the interim role is expected to go before the state university system’s Board of Governors next week for approval.

“During these past few weeks, Dr. Seymour has provided much-needed stability and leadership,” UCF Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Garvy said Thursday in information posted on the university website. “Dr. Seymour was selected because of his exceptional background, both in business and academia, and his impactful work at UCF to date. He has helped to move us forward and provided a thoughtful and steady hand during this important time of healing.”

The university plans to start a presidential search this fall and make a selection in early 2020.

The new president likely would start in the summer of 2020, according to the university website.

