CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX launch from the Cape Canaveral was successful Thursday night.

The Falcon 9 rocket is carrying the first 60 Starlink satellites for the company's internet satellite constellation system.

Last week's launches were postponed. The first was cancelled due to high winds, and the second attempt was scrubbed for additional satellite software checks.

