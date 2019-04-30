St. Johns County man wins $15M from $30 scratch-off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A St. Johns County man claimed a $15 million top prize from the $30 Gold Rush Special Edition scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

Christopher Frazier, 45, of St. Johns, chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $10.44 million.

He purchased the winning ticket from the Welcome Food store on San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The Gold Rush Special Edition game launched in February and features six top prizes of $15 million -- the largest scratch-off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.60.

