Florida

St. Johns County man wins $15M from $30 scratch-off

45-year-old purchases winning ticket from Jacksonville food store

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A St. Johns County man claimed a $15 million top prize from the $30 Gold Rush Special Edition scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. 

Christopher Frazier, 45, of St. Johns, chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $10.44 million.

More Headlines

He purchased the winning ticket from the Welcome Food store on San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville. 

The Gold Rush Special Edition game launched in February and features six top prizes of $15 million -- the largest scratch-off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.60.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.