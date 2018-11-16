1 arrested, 1 still wanted in St. Johns Publix Liquors robbery

FRUIT COVE, Fla. - Deputies in St. Johns County have arrested a man but are still looking for another after an armed robbery at a Publix liquor store.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Wesley DeShaun Evans, 24, was arrested and charged in the robbery, which occurred on July 24. Deputies say a warrant is still active for Brandon DeShaun Johnson, 21.

Evans and Johnson walked into the Publix Liquors located near the intersection of Race Track Road and Flora Branch Boulevard, loaded a shopping cart with $737 worth of alcohol and walked out the door, the Sheriff's Office said. A clerk went after them and grabbed the shopping cart.

After a struggle, one of the men pulled out a knife and threatened the clerk, the incident report states. The clerk then let go and the men sped off.

The clerk was not hurt and no injuries were reported. Evans was charged with felony grand theft and armed robbery.

The surveillance photos above were taken during the night of the robbery. They were released by the Sheriff's Office at the beginning of its investigation.

