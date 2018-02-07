Officers shoot, kill man wanted for sexual battery of child

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man wanted out of the Northeast for aggravated battery of a child died after being shot by multiple law enforcement officers early Tuesday evening at a hotel near the St. Augustine outlet mall, authorities said.

Officers from several jurisdictions, including the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service, responded about 6 p.m. to the Howard Johnson hotel on State Road 16 to serve an arrest warrant.

Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan said they were looking to arrest a man from a northeastern state who was wanted for aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 15.

"This individual also had some previous criminal issues in his background that he was still on probation for," Mulligan said.

The investigation led officers to a hotel room at the Howard Johnson. When officers approached the door, Mulligan said, the suspect made actions that caused several officers to fire their weapons, killing the man.

The suspect was shot "inside and outside the door," Mulligan said, adding that the actions the suspect took are still under investigation.

Mulligan declined to comment on whether the suspect was armed or had a gun. It's unclear how many officers fired shots and how many time he was hit.

The man's name has not yet been released, as authorities are working to notify his family. The Northeastern state where the man traveled from has also not been identified.

The suspect was the only person inside the hotel room and no law enforcement officers were injured.

Victims' advocates were made available for motel guests.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Mulligan said detectives are working to obtain a search warrant to get into the hotel room.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.