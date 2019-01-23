14-year-old student charged with threatening to shoot up middle school

FRUIT COVE, Fla. - A student at Switzerland Point Middle School has been arrested and charged with a felony for threatening to shoot the school, the district and St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

The 14-year-old student, whose name has not been released, made the threats on social media.

A St. Johns County School District spokeswoman said an email and text alert were sent to parents around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The email from Switzerland Point Middle School Principal Kirstie Gabaldon said the school worked with the Sheriff's Office to investigate the threats.

She said the student was quickly identified and interviewed and the threats were deemed not valid.

"I cannot stress how serious an incident like this is, and I encourage you to speak to your child today about his or her responsibility on social media," Gabaldon wrote. "If you have questions about how to have this conversation with your child, please reach out to your guidance counselor for assistance."

