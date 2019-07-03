4 rescued from boat burning in Intracoastal Waterway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Four boaters were rescued Wednesday afternoon after their cabin cruiser caught fire on the Intracoastal Waterway near Fort Matanzas.

The boaters were picked up by a Good Samaritan in another boat. The fire was put out by the St. Johns County County Fire Department's marine unit. The boat suffered substantial damage and remains anchored in the waterway. I will need to be towed to a dock or marina.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is handling the investigation.

News4Jax is working to learn more about where the boat and boaters were taken went and other details of the fire.

Photo from Louis Joseph The fire could be seen by people at Crescent Beach.

