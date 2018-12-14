Stolen car containing firearms found in Nocatee

NOCATEE, Fla. - Deputies in St. Johns County sent out a warning Thursday night for residents near Nocatee to be on alert after a stolen car containing firearms was located by investigators.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a search was underway as of 10:30 p.m. in the area of the Gate gas station on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection Valley Ridge Boulevard. Three cars reported stolen out of Baker County were spotted in the area.

Deputies located one of the stolen cars and two men were seen running away, investigators said. The car had multiple firearms inside, and it wasn't clear if the men themselves were armed.

NOCATEE AREA: A search is currently being conducted in the area of the US1 N. Gate. Deputies were alerted to 3 stolen cars out of Baker County. Two black male subjects fled on foot. Guns have been located in the vehicle; unknown if currently armed.

