Boater finds man's body floating in Intracoastal Waterway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in St. Johns County after a body was found Friday floating in the Intracoastal Waterway.

The unidentified body was discovered near North Griffin Shores Drive by a boater, who alerted a Customs and Border Protection boat in the area, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found no apparent signs of foul play on the body, which wore a red and grey swimsuit and is described as a middle-aged white man with a slim build, brown hair and a graying beard.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives at this time are asking the public to come forward with information on anyone who may be missing whose disappearance has not yet been reported to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Det. Eric Schoenfeld at 904-295-6551.

