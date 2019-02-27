Buc-ee's hopes to break ground in St. Johns County soon

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Mega-gas station Buc-ee’s is moving forward with plans to build in World Golf Village as officials told News4Jax they hope to begin construction in the second quarter of this year.

The 53,254 square-foot convenience store and gas station is slated for the intersection of World Commerce Parkway and International Golf Parkway.

VIEW: Buc-ee's Construction Plan

Sky4 helicopter captured a bird's eye view of the area where Buc-ee's would be built just off I-95. This map also shows the area the facility will cover:

The county has already approved the master development plan for the convenience store and 104 fueling stations.

St. Johns County Growth Management says Buc-ee’s has submitted commercial construction plans and is moving forward with the development process.

Off-site transportation improvements involving the interchange near IGP and I-95 are being worked out with the Florida Department of Transportation.

County officials said approval of the Buc-ee's at St. Johns commercial construction plans can't happen until FDOT approves the interchange transportation improvement plan.

