Deputies: 71-year-old dies after fight at health care facility

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a patient who lived at a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.

Deputies said the 71-year-old man died after getting into a fight with another patient last week at the St. Augustine Health and Rehabilitation Center off State Road 207.

Deputies said the 71-year-old man got into a fight with an 84-year-old man, but it's uncertain who started it.

The 71-year-old man was taken to a medical facility in Jacksonville, where he died days later, investigators said.

"Both of these individuals were in this care facility for pre-existing issues, which can be anything, medically, which we can’t share," said Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan. "So, while I know the different factors of both of these individuals, we can’t share that with the public."

Deputies said an autopsy is pending from the medical examiner, who will try to determine if the 71-year-old man died from an existing condition or from injuries suffered in the fight.

News4Jax has asked the facility for comment.

