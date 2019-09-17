Deputies: Body found on beach could be missing swimmer

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - A body washed up on Matanzas Beach on Tuesday morning, days after a swimmer was caught in a rip current and disappeared into the ocean off St. Augustine Beach.

Crews and marine units have been searching for the man, who never returned to the shoreline Sunday after going under in the water.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office identified the missing beachgoer as 22-year-old Jacob Turner from Tampa. News4Jax learned he was visiting for the weekend with two friends.

Deputies patrolling the shoreline Tuesday spotted a man's body in the Matanzas Beach area.

The identity of the body will have to be confirmed by a Medical Examiner, who will perform an autopsy, deputies said.

According to St. Johns County Fire-Rescue, Turner was last seen in the water about 4 p.m. Sunday. That's when Fire-Rescue responded, along with the Sheriff's Office and the St. Augustine Beach Police Department.

The Coast Guard joined in the search, which continued Monday.

