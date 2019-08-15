Deputies: Man steals unmarked car, crashes on I-95 during PIT maneuver

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was originally pulled over during a traffic stop managed to break away, taking an undercover cruiser and leading deputies on a chase, according to a spokesperson for the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

According to Chuck Mulligan with the Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a vehicle that was believed to be stolen on I-95 soutbound. It's unclear exactly where the traffic stop occurred.

During the stop, the driver was being placed into custody and he somehow got loose, Mulligan said. The man took an unmarked St. Johns County Sheriff's Office cruiser, heading south on I-95.

Deputies gave chase, and one of the pursuing deputies performed a PIT manuever on I-95 south near the exit for State Road 206, bringing the undercover cruiser to a halt, according to Mulligan.

Mulligan said the driver needed to be treated. Further details were forthcoming.

As of 7:30 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said it was assisting the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at the scene. Drivers were urged to avoid the area..

