Dozens pay tribute to three military heroes

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - A special military appreciation event was held Saturday in Ponte Vedra to honor three of our nation's heroes.

Master Chief Jerry McCoy, Lt. Commander Phil Reinoehl and Commander John Kieffer were honored by residents of the Dolphin Cove Community who wanted to celebrate the dedication and service of the men who each served 23 to 34 years in the Navy.

"Everything we done wasn’t really all that easy. It was long deployment and stuff like that. So you’ve got to take the good with the bad, but I would still be in there today," Kieffer said.

People living in the Ponte Vedra neighborhood brought a Navy band out to play military music for the event and set up tents with food and more to honor the men.

"It is a recognition to the fact that they chose to put their country first instead of themselves," said Gunnery Sgt. Jim Miller, retired.

McCoy served 23 years in the Navy and said he enjoyed every minute.

"You can't beat it. It's the greatest feeling in the world," McCoy said.

The Navy brought the three men to Northeast Florida decades ago.

"I feel honored, I really do. It’s nice that people take the time to show appreciation, not just us by all means, but the guys out there right now that are fighting for their lives and their country," Reinoehl said.

