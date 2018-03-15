Fire Rescue contains hazardous material spill

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - The St. Johns County Fire Rescue hazmat team responded Wednesday evening to a hazardous material leak at a service station.

Crew were called just before 5 p.m. to a service station on Country Road 210 off Interstate 95.

Approximately 45 gallons of a food-related chemical were being transported when the container suddenly developed a leak, officials said.

Fire Rescue said the chemical posed no hazards to residents in the area and was contained by hazmat operators at the scene.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified of the leak.

Traffic delays may remain in the area as units stay at the scene to ensure the spill stays isolated.

