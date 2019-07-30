Flames shoot out of Fruit Cove home in Tuesday morning fire

ST.JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters with St. Johns County Fire Rescue were sent to extinguish a house fire in Fruit Cove Tuesday morning. The home is on Village Green Avenue off of Roberts Road.

Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office assisted firefighters. The Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Facebook showing fire consuming the home and dark smoke billowing into the sky.

WATCH: Video of house fire

The Sheriff’s Office said everyone made it out of the home safely, as did the neighbors in surrounding homes. The cause and extent of the damage are unclear at this time. This story will be updated as more information is released.

