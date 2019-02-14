JSO officer involved in injury crash in Fruit Cove school zone

FRUIT COVE, Fla. - An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash with injuries in Fruit Cove Thursday morning.

Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the officer's marked JSO car and another vehicle collided on Race Track Road near Durbin Creek Boulevard. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the crash. One westbound lane of Race Track Road at Veterans Parkway is blocked while they investigate.

The Sheriff's Office adds the incident is in a school zone so drivers need to expect added delays around area schools, which include Julington Creek Elementary and Fruit Cove Middle School.



