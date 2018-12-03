Man booked on charges stemming from dragging of deputy

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was sentenced to two years in prison on drug charges out of Broward County was transferred from Florida Department of Corrections' custody back to St. Johns County to face charges stemming from the dragging of a deputy, authorities said.

Val Grayson, 29, was booked into the St. Johns County jail Friday on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, and fleeing and eluding, online jail records show.

Authorities said a St. Johns County deputy was dragged 30 feet in July when Grayson and a woman tried to speed away from a traffic stop in a stolen car.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, a white Kia Optima with a stolen license plate out of Brevard County was reported on U.S. 1 in St. Augustine on July 12.

When the deputy spotted the car in the parking lot of a Circle K, he conducted a traffic stop with his emergency lights and walked up to the driver, who was identified as Grayson, according to an arrest report.

The Sheriff's Office said that as the deputy was trying to get Grayson out of the car, a woman, who the arrest report lists as a co-defendant, ran out of the store, got into the front passenger seat of the Kia and placed the vehicle in drive while yelling, "Go, go, go."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the vehicle then took off toward U.S. 1 South, dragging the deputy about 30 feet.

The deputy suffered minor injuries to his arm and facial area, the arrest report noted.

The car, which was stolen out of Titusville but never reported, was found abandoned shortly after, the Sheriff's Office said.

