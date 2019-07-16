Pair sought in Oklahoma homicide arrested in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a man and woman in St. Johns County who were wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Oklahoma.

Detectives in Oklahoma contacted the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, saying they believed the pair were in the area. Investigators discovered a web posting on an adult escort site advertising the services of a woman, believed to be one of the people detectives in Oklahoma were trying to track down.

Undercover deputies in St. Johns County contacted the woman, who responded with a photo that matched the description of the woman. A meeting was arranged and deputies arrested Lindsi Mae Carmella Mayabb, 37, of Oklahoma City. She was placed into custody on local charges, including a felony charge of prostitution.

Investigators were then able to track down the second suspect, George Stewart Watson, 37, of Oklahoma, traveling to a hotel in St. Augustine, where he was placed under arrest.

Both were booked on warrants from the jurisdiction related to the homicide investigation. News4Jax is working to learn more from police in Oklahoma. Check back throughout the evening for updates.

