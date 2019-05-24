Police raid Smitty's Internet Cafe in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Smitty's Internet Cafe in St. Augustine has closed its doors after multiple complaints led to police officers raiding the adult arcade.

According to a release from the St. Augustine Police Department, officers on Thursday served a search warrant at the business on Anastasia Boulevard after multiple complaints of noise ordinance violations, disturbances and suspicious activity.

The Police Department said investigators suspect illegal gambling was occurring inside the internet cafe. As a result, the business was closed.

No arrests were made at the arcade, but charges were pending, investigators said.

