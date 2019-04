ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Waffle House on County Road 210 near Interstate 95.

Deputies said three armed men are accused of robbing the restaurant around 4 a.m. Thursday. They are actively canvassing the area. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as soon as more information is received.

