Aviles Street reopens to traffic after historic building demolished

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Aviles Street in St. Augustine's historic district reopened Tuesday to traffic, including horse-drawn carriages, after a crumbling building along the street was demolished, city officials said.

The street had been closed to vehicles since July 4, when the city was notified of concerns about the stability of the building at 9 Aviles St. Cracks could be seen in the exterior of the building and parts of the building appeared to be caving in.

Aviles Street remained open to pedestrians and businesses along the street were able to keep their doors opened.

Originally, the plan was to only remove the roof of the building, keep the exterior and remodel the inside. That plan was later changed when the property owner sent a letter to the city manager, saying the building was not salvageable and must be completely removed.

The removal of the building began July 23, with a permit from the city that required the work to be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Workers finished the demolition before that deadline. Aviles Street then reopened to cars and horse-drawn carriages.

According to city officials, the site of the former building will be fenced off until construction of a new building begins.

