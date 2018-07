ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a bicyclist was killed after turning into the path of a car.

FHP says Jennifer Bryant, 41, was riding north in a bike lane on A1A near Guana River Road when she made a left turn into the path of a Toyota truck.

FHP says Bryant was thrown from the bike and died from injuries.

