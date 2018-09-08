St. Augustine man dies in crash on A1A

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man died after a crash Thursday afternoon on State Road A1A in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers identified the man as Andrew Jason Bailey, 31, of St. Augustine.

According to investigators, Bailey was heading north on A1A near the intersection of Ocean Gallery Drive when another car, also heading north on A1A, began moving into his lane.

Bailey swerved but was unable to avoid hitting the other car, troopers said. His car crossed into southbound lanes and flipped after colliding with a sign.

Bailey died at the hospital, FHP said. Charges in the crash were pending as of Friday night.



