St. Johns County mostly unscathed by Hurricane Dorian

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - After days of waiting for Hurricane Dorian and anticipating extensive damage based on the devastation the major storm caused in the Bahamas, St. Johns County residents breathed a sigh of relief -- for the most part -- Thursday.

The evacuation orders and curfews ended for the county Wednesday, and with daylight Thursday, residents began surveying the limited damage left by Dorian's gusty winds and storm surge.

St. Johns County, city of St. Augustine and city of St. Augustine Beach officials conducted damage assessments throughout their communities Thursday, as life returned to normal for many.

Many in historic St. Augustine expressed gratitude and relief as they prepared to open up for business in the tourist-driven area.

"This is a lot better than past storms. Everybody prepared well in advance," said St. Augustine business owner Karen Lyons. "And just knowing that hopefully, we wouldn't flood our art gallery like two years ago. We didn't prepare that much and the first floor got flooded, but a few days ago they boarded up and sandbagged better and plastic with the sandbags. We know what to do."

Boards came down and sandbags were removed, as normalcy returned to the area.

Trinity Episcopal Parish in downtown St. Augustine is putting their sandbags to good use.

"Down in Crescent Beach, one of the fish camps down there suffered some washout and indicated that it would be a great help to them if we could give them our bags," Trinity Episcopal Parish member Bob May said. "And so we're sending several vehicles down there with 100 or so sandbags to help them."

For now, a high surf advisory remains in effect along the coastline, and a coastal flood warning is still in effect for the coast, inland waterways and the St. Johns River.

Damage hotline activated

St. Johns County has activated a hotline for residents and business owners with concerns regarding property and structural damage due to Hurricane Dorian.

If you have storm-related structural damage or permitting questions, call the St. Johns County Building Services Structural Hotline at 904-827-6836.

Local state of emergency extended

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday to extend the Local State of Emergency related to Hurricane Dorian.

As damage assessments and recovery efforts remain underway, this action allows St. Johns County to continue accessing and utilizing state and federal funding assistance.

For more information regarding St. Johns County's recovery efforts, contact the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center hotline at 904-824-5550. The hotline will remain operational until 5 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, please visit www.sjcfl.us.

Schools

St. Johns County School District will resume classes Friday.

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind will resume classes Monday. Beacon of Hope Christian School will be closed through Thursday. Cathedral Parish School and Early Education Center will be closed Thursday.

Flagler College campus is closed through Thursday.

St. Johns River State College has closed all campuses Sept. 3-8. Regular operations will resume on Monday with all scheduled classes and activities. The campus libraries will be open on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Golf club reopens, festival on schedule

The St. Johns Golf Club is open for standard business hours Thursday for walking play only. Golf carts will be available for use beginning Friday. For more information or to make a tee time, call the Golf Club at 904-209-0350.

The Sing Out Loud Festival will begin as scheduled on Friday. For more information on the month-long festival, including acts, venues, dates, and times, visit www.singoutloudfestival.com.

Courts reopen Friday

Courts throughout the 7th Judicial Circuit will reopen Friday, Sept. 6.

The 7th Circuit includes Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties. This closure affects the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell, the Putnam County Courthouse in Palatka, the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine, the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach and the Volusia County Courthouse Annex at City Island in Daytona Beach.

City of St. Augustine budget meetings rescheduled

Meetings for the budgets of the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and the City of St. Augustine have been rescheduled from Thursday until Sept. 12, starting at 6 p.m. The CRA budget will be considered first, and then the city's budget.

Both meetings will be in The Alcazar Room of City Hall located at 75 King St.

For additional information, contact the City Clerk's office at 904-825-1007.

Other closures/cancellations

St. Johns County, city of St. Augustine and city of St. Augustine Beach government offices will reopen Friday.

Flagler Hospital and the Northeast Florida Regional Airport are both operational.

All hurricane shelters have been closed.

The following beachfront access locations are open:

Mickler's Landing

Pier Park

Ocean Trace to Dondanville

Pedestrian access locations within the City of St Augustine Beach

The St. Johns County Planning and Zoning Agency meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The St. Johns County Industrial Development Authority meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at the County Administration Building, 500 San Sebastian View. For more information, call 904-209-0552.

The St. Johns County Council on Aging is closed through Thursday.

St. Johns County libraries, bookmobiles, and book drops are closed through Thursday. All St. Johns County libraries will open for standard business hours on Friday. Bookmobile schedules will also resume on Friday. During the closure, no fines were incurred; however, if you have any questions regarding due dates or fines, please contact your local library.

Faver-Dykes State Park and Campground is closed. Anastasia State Park Campground and Park is closed.

Matanzas State Forest has closed the following campgrounds: Cedar Creek Campground, Matanzas State Forest Group Camp.

Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments are closed.

