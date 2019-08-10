St Johns County

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says missing man has been found safe

Joseph Lenti was found seven hours after reported missing

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

ST. JOHNS CO., Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says Joesph Lenti, 72, was located safe.

Earlier the agency asked for the public's help in locating the man with Alzheimer's.

 

