St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says missing man has been found safe

ST. JOHNS CO., Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says Joesph Lenti, 72, was located safe.

Earlier the agency asked for the public's help in locating the man with Alzheimer's.

THAT WAS FAST: Mr Lenti has been located! Thanks for your help!! pic.twitter.com/krx6OXMwUs — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) August 10, 2019

MISSING ADULT - The SJSO is asking for help in locating 72YO Joseph Lenti.



He was last seen @ 11am @ his home on Coastal Hwy. It’s unknown what he is wearing, he changed clothes before leaving his home.



Mr. Lenti has Alzheimer’s and may be confused. If you see him, call 911 pic.twitter.com/PflO2Vf8j6 — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) August 10, 2019

